EU trade chief to go to Washington for talks on Monday
World News
11-04-2025 | 10:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU trade chief to go to Washington for talks on Monday
European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is to travel to Washington on Sunday and will hold talks with U.S. officials on Monday with the aim of reaching a deal on tariffs, an EU spokesperson said.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a lowering of hefty duties he had just imposed on the European Union and dozens of other countries. The EU said on Thursday it would pause counter-tariffs.
"The trade commissioner is going to Washington to try and sign deals. That is what we are focused on," European Commission trade spokesperson Olof Gill told Ireland's RTE radio on Friday.
"All options are on the table should that not lead to a good outcome," he added.
Reuters
World News
EU
Trade
Chief
Washington
US
Tariffs
