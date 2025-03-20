News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
13
o
South
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
13
o
South
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem: AFP journalists
Middle East News
20-03-2025 | 13:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem: AFP journalists
Air raid sirens rang out in Jerusalem on Thursday, AFP journalists reported, as the Israeli army said that a projectile had been launched from Yemen.
"Sirens sounded in a number of areas in Israel following a projectile that was launched from Yemen. The details are under review," the army said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Sirens
Jerusalem
Yemen
Next
Iran frees French man Olivier Grondeau detained since 2022: Macron
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-18
Sirens sound in Jerusalem, blasts heard: AFP journalists report
Middle East News
2025-01-18
Sirens sound in Jerusalem, blasts heard: AFP journalists report
0
World News
2025-01-02
South Korean police say raid Muan airport over Jeju Air crash that killed 179
World News
2025-01-02
South Korean police say raid Muan airport over Jeju Air crash that killed 179
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-11
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills four in Gaza City: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-11
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills four in Gaza City: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19
Thousands of displaced Gazans return to their homes as ceasefire begins: AFP journalists
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19
Thousands of displaced Gazans return to their homes as ceasefire begins: AFP journalists
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:27
Detained Istanbul mayor appeals to Erdogan's party, judiciary
Middle East News
15:27
Detained Istanbul mayor appeals to Erdogan's party, judiciary
0
Middle East News
15:19
Israel says it intercepts two missiles launched from Yemen
Middle East News
15:19
Israel says it intercepts two missiles launched from Yemen
0
World News
14:44
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on oil tankers, China 'teapot' refinery
World News
14:44
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on oil tankers, China 'teapot' refinery
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:35
Israeli army says expanded ground operation in Gaza to Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:35
Israeli army says expanded ground operation in Gaza to Rafah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Bilal Houshaymi stresses sovereignty and action during parliamentary session
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Bilal Houshaymi stresses sovereignty and action during parliamentary session
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-18
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-18
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:09
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
Lebanon News
07:09
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
2
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
3
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
04:23
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
Lebanon News
04:23
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
5
Lebanon News
14:13
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
Lebanon News
14:13
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
6
Lebanon News
10:07
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
Lebanon News
10:07
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
8
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More