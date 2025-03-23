News
Israel intercepts missile launched from Yemen; Houthis claim responsibility
Middle East News
23-03-2025 | 10:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel intercepts missile launched from Yemen; Houthis claim responsibility
The Israeli military said on Sunday it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it crossed into Israeli territory, as escalation between Israel and the Iran-aligned Houthis continue.
The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the group fired a ballistic missile toward Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a televised statement on Sunday.
Saree said the attack led to the suspension of air traffic at the airport for over half an hour.
Israel Airports Authority, however, said that the airport was not affected.
The Houthis' military spokesman also said without providing evidence that the Houthis had launched attacks on Sunday against the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Missile
Yemen
Houthis
Responsibility
