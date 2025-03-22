Israeli military says it intercepted missile fired from Yemen; Houthis claim responsibility

22-03-2025 | 01:12
Israeli military says it intercepted missile fired from Yemen; Houthis claim responsibility
Israeli military says it intercepted missile fired from Yemen; Houthis claim responsibility

The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Friday, one day after shooting down two projectiles launched by Houthi militants.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it fired a ballistic missile toward Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, the group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a televised statement in the early hours of Saturday.

Saree said the attack against Israel was the group's third in 48 hours.
He issued a warning to airlines that the Israeli airport was "no longer safe for air travel and would continue to be so until the Israeli aggression against Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted".

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Military

Missile

Yemen

Houthis

