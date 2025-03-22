News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli military says it intercepted missile fired from Yemen; Houthis claim responsibility
Middle East News
22-03-2025 | 01:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli military says it intercepted missile fired from Yemen; Houthis claim responsibility
The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Friday, one day after shooting down two projectiles launched by Houthi militants.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it fired a ballistic missile toward Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, the group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a televised statement in the early hours of Saturday.
Saree said the attack against Israel was the group's third in 48 hours.
He issued a warning to airlines that the Israeli airport was "no longer safe for air travel and would continue to be so until the Israeli aggression against Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted".
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Military
Missile
Yemen
Houthis
Next
Israeli Defense Minister says Lebanon responsible for rockets fired from its territory
US is monitoring Syrian interim government as it determines policy: State Department
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-20
Israel says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Middle East News
2025-03-20
Israel says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen
0
Middle East News
2025-01-18
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen after sirens blare
Middle East News
2025-01-18
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen after sirens blare
0
Middle East News
2025-03-18
Yemen's Houthis claim missile launch at Israel
Middle East News
2025-03-18
Yemen's Houthis claim missile launch at Israel
0
Middle East News
2025-01-18
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack on Israel
Middle East News
2025-01-18
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack on Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:18
Israel will 'respond severely' to Lebanon rocket fire: Army chief says
Lebanon News
04:18
Israel will 'respond severely' to Lebanon rocket fire: Army chief says
0
Lebanon News
02:45
Israeli Defense Minister says Lebanon responsible for rockets fired from its territory
Lebanon News
02:45
Israeli Defense Minister says Lebanon responsible for rockets fired from its territory
0
World News
15:45
US is monitoring Syrian interim government as it determines policy: State Department
World News
15:45
US is monitoring Syrian interim government as it determines policy: State Department
0
Middle East News
15:32
Houthi media reports strikes on Yemen
Middle East News
15:32
Houthi media reports strikes on Yemen
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:41
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms
Lebanon Economy
08:41
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms
0
Lebanon News
03:46
Avichay Adraee: Israel's army will deliver a 'forceful response' to the rocket fire from Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:46
Avichay Adraee: Israel's army will deliver a 'forceful response' to the rocket fire from Lebanon
0
Middle East News
01:12
Israeli military says it intercepted missile fired from Yemen; Houthis claim responsibility
Middle East News
01:12
Israeli military says it intercepted missile fired from Yemen; Houthis claim responsibility
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:00
LBCI mourns journalist Hoda Chedid
Lebanon News
17:00
LBCI mourns journalist Hoda Chedid
2
Lebanon Economy
08:41
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms
Lebanon Economy
08:41
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms
3
Lebanon News
02:45
Israeli Defense Minister says Lebanon responsible for rockets fired from its territory
Lebanon News
02:45
Israeli Defense Minister says Lebanon responsible for rockets fired from its territory
4
Lebanon News
15:29
Amal Movement and Hezbollah denounce anti-Syrian refugee campaigns in Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:29
Amal Movement and Hezbollah denounce anti-Syrian refugee campaigns in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
03:46
Avichay Adraee: Israel's army will deliver a 'forceful response' to the rocket fire from Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:46
Avichay Adraee: Israel's army will deliver a 'forceful response' to the rocket fire from Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal
7
Lebanon News
13:08
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber stresses national criteria for BDL governor appointment
Lebanon News
13:08
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber stresses national criteria for BDL governor appointment
8
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli artillery shells several southern Lebanese towns; rockets fired from Lebanon intercepted
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli artillery shells several southern Lebanese towns; rockets fired from Lebanon intercepted
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More