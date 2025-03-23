News
Defying protests, Israeli cabinet reported to be seeking attorney general's removal
Middle East News
23-03-2025 | 10:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Defying protests, Israeli cabinet reported to be seeking attorney general's removal
Israeli protesters took to the streets for a sixth day on Sunday amid reports Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet is preparing a no confidence motion on the attorney general in its latest move against officials deemed hostile to the government.
Tens of thousands of Israelis have joined demonstrations in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv over the past week, as fears for Israeli hostages after a resumption of the bombing campaign in Gaza and anger at moves to sack the head of the domestic intelligence agency have brought different protest groups together.
The removal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, approved by cabinet last week, was set to be followed by a no confidence motion against attorney general Gali Baharav-Miara, who has frequently clashed with the current government.
Reuters
Middle East News
Protests
Israeli
Cabinet
Attorney General
Removal
Next
Israeli airstrike kills Hamas political leader in southern Gaza: Hamas
US embassy in Israel warns Americans there to be on guard
Previous
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
