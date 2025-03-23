Israeli protesters took to the streets for a sixth day on Sunday amid reports Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet is preparing a no confidence motion on the attorney general in its latest move against officials deemed hostile to the government.



Tens of thousands of Israelis have joined demonstrations in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv over the past week, as fears for Israeli hostages after a resumption of the bombing campaign in Gaza and anger at moves to sack the head of the domestic intelligence agency have brought different protest groups together.



The removal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, approved by cabinet last week, was set to be followed by a no confidence motion against attorney general Gali Baharav-Miara, who has frequently clashed with the current government.





Reuters