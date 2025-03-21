Israel attorney general says PM 'prohibited' from hiring new Intel chief

Israel's attorney general Gali Baharav-Miara said Friday that the prime minister was not allowed to appoint a new internal security agency chief after the government decided to sack Ronen Bar.



"According to the decision of the Supreme Court, it is prohibited to take any action that harms the position of the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar," she said in a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published by a spokesperson.



"It is prohibited to appoint a new head of Shin Bet, and interviews for the position should not be held."





AFP