Israeli shelling kills five in South Syria

Middle East News
25-03-2025 | 04:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli shelling kills five in South Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli shelling kills five in South Syria

At least five people were killed Tuesday in Israeli shelling of the southern Syrian province of Daraa, said local authorities, who also reported an Israeli incursion.

Provincial authorities, in a statement posted on Telegram, reported a provisional toll of "five people killed in the Israeli bombardment of the town of Kuwayya... west of Daraa", adding that residents had fled Israeli tank shelling.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Attack

South Syria

Death Toll

LBCI Next
Israel's army says struck Syria in response to incoming fire
Ukraine, US to meet in Riyadh after Russia-US Black Sea ceasefire talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-02

Gaza civil defense reports Israeli 'artillery shelling' in south

LBCI
World News
2025-01-14

Sudan rescuers say shelling kills more than 120 in Khartoum

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Walid Joumblatt: Israeli occupation of five hills in South Lebanon violates ceasefire agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-13

Withdrawal date remains uncertain: Israeli army prepares five sites in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11

Israeli Defense Minister warns Hamas of escalating consequences if hostages are not released

LBCI
Middle East News
07:44

Western coastal areas of Yemen near catastrophe due to malnutrition: UNICEF

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:44

Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

LBCI
Middle East News
06:19

Turkey seeking US sanctions relief, warmer ties in Washington visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-20

Convoy carrying bodies of Gaza hostages enters Israel: Military says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

MP Edgard Traboulsi to LBCI: Will a single-district electoral system in sectarian Lebanon be feasible?

LBCI
World News
03:58

Sudan army airstrike on Darfur market kills hundreds

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanese Army removes Israeli-installed barriers in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Israeli drones spotted flying low over Beirut and its southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanese Army removes Israeli-installed barriers in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:11

Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Amid recent escalation, can US pressure influence Israel’s strategy toward Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Lebanon's PM names Ramez Dimashkieh head of task force on Palestinian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:06

Lebanon's parliamentary elections: Three main issues spark debate on reforming the electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:47

Lebanese finance officials review banking secrecy law amendments in IMF talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More