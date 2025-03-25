News
Israel's army says struck Syria in response to incoming fire
Middle East News
25-03-2025 | 05:44
Israel's army says struck Syria in response to incoming fire
Israel's military said it conducted a strike in Syria on Tuesday in response to incoming fire from across the demarcation line, after reports of Israeli shelling killing five people in southern Syria.
"Israeli army troops identified several terrorists who opened fire toward them in southern Syria. The troops returned fire in response and the IAF (air force) struck the terrorists. Hits were identified," the military said in a statement.
AFP
Israel
Army
Syria Response
Fire
Next
Turkey seeking US sanctions relief, warmer ties in Washington visit
Israeli shelling kills five in South Syria
Previous
