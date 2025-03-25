Israeli PM says will start selection process for new security chief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Tuesday that he would start meeting candidates to replace internal intelligence agency chief Ronen Bar, whose sacking brought thousands of Israelis out on the streets last week.



"After the Supreme Court rejected the government's legal advisor's attempt to prevent the start of the process to appoint a new Shin Bet chief, the Prime Minister will begin interviewing candidates for the position as early as tomorrow," Netanyahu spokesman Omer Dostri said in a statement.







AFP