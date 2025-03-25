News
Israeli PM says will start selection process for new security chief
Middle East News
25-03-2025 | 13:43
Israeli PM says will start selection process for new security chief
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Tuesday that he would start meeting candidates to replace internal intelligence agency chief Ronen Bar, whose sacking brought thousands of Israelis out on the streets last week.
"After the Supreme Court rejected the government's legal advisor's attempt to prevent the start of the process to appoint a new Shin Bet chief, the Prime Minister will begin interviewing candidates for the position as early as tomorrow," Netanyahu spokesman Omer Dostri said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
PM
Selection
Process
Security
Chief
