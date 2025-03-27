Yemen Houthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said Thursday they targeted an Israeli airport and army site as well as a U.S. warship, soon after Israel reported intercepting missiles launched from the Gulf country.



The Houthis "targeted Ben Gurion airport... with a ballistic missile... and a military target" south of Tel Aviv, their military spokesman Yahya Saree said, adding the rebels also "targeted hostile warships in the Red Sea, including the American aircraft carrier (USS Harry S.) Truman" in response to attacks blamed on the United States.



AFP