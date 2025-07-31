Syria FM on Moscow visit says wants Russia 'by our side'

31-07-2025 | 05:15
Syria FM on Moscow visit says wants Russia 'by our side'
Syria FM on Moscow visit says wants Russia 'by our side'

Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani said his country wants Russia "by our side" and called for "mutual respect" between the two nations following the overthrow of Syria's previous Moscow-backed government last year.

"The current period is full of various challenges and threats, but it is also an opportunity to build a united and strong Syria. And, of course, we are interested in having Russia by our side on this path," he told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a visit to Moscow, according to a Russian translation of his comments.

