IMF to help Syria rebuild institutions, re-enter world economy: Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund plans to work with Syria to help it reintegrate into the global economy, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday, citing a meeting on the war-scarred nation held this week.



Georgieva told reporters that Syria's central bank governor and finance minister attended the Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank this week for the first time in over 20 years.



"Our intention is to, first and foremost, help them rebuild institutions so they can plug themselves in the world economy," she said.



Officials from the IMF and World Bank met with Syrian officials and other finance ministers and key stakeholders to discuss the country's reconstruction on the sidelines of the meetings in Washington.



The high-level Syrian government delegation's Washington trip marked the first U.S. visit by Syria's new authorities since former President Bashar al-Assad was toppled in December.







Reuters