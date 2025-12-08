After a lull, Yemeni separatists wrest control of some areas from Saudi-backed government

08-12-2025 | 07:40
After a lull, Yemeni separatists wrest control of some areas from Saudi-backed government
After a lull, Yemeni separatists wrest control of some areas from Saudi-backed government

A separatist group in the south of Yemen says it has seized large territory from the internationally recognized government, including some oil fields, bringing fresh instability years after most fighting subsided in the country's civil war.

The Southern Transitional Council, or STC, which has been backed by the United Arab Emirates, took over the eastern province of Hadramout last week. In a surprise move, Saudi-backed forces pulled back from the oil-rich province with little resistance, according to witnesses.


