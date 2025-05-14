Saudi FM says says US-Gulf consensus aims to end Gaza war, boost regional stability

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said that defense cooperation between Washington and Riyadh will help support the kingdom amid rising regional tensions.



Speaking after the U.S.-Gulf summit, he said the United States and Saudi Arabia had agreed on the need to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of all hostages.



He added that Riyadh fully supports the nuclear talks between Washington and Iran and hopes for positive results.



Bin Farhan also stated that “the Syrian people deserve a chance at a better future” and expressed hope that the European Union would lift its sanctions on Syria.