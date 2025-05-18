Israel's army says two projectiles launched from Gaza after air raid sirens sound

The Israeli army said two projectiles were launched from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, shortly after it announced it had commenced "extensive ground operations" across the besieged Palestinian territory.



"Following the sirens that sounded in Kissufim, two projectiles were identified crossing into Israel from the central Gaza Strip," the army said, adding one was intercepted and the other fell in an open area.



Hamas' armed wing claimed responsibility, saying the launches were linked to the new ground operation.



AFP

