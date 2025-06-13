Iran condemns 'silence' from UN nuclear watchdog after Israel attack

Iran sharply criticized the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Friday, accusing it of "silence" over Israel's strikes on its nuclear facilities and scientists.



In a statement, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said it considers the "silence" from the International Atomic Energy Agency "as a form of cooperation with the Zionist regime," adding that the Israeli attack was a "defeat for the IAEA resulting from its unjustifiable shortcomings."



Shortly afterward, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi issued a statement saying nuclear facilities "must never be attacked."



AFP