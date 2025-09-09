Egypt’s President issues orders to study a possible pardon for activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered on Tuesday to study the pardon of an Egyptian-British activist and blogger, Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a statement said.The high profile Abd el-Fattah, 43, spent most of the past decade in prison, and had been on a hunger strike since March 1.He moved to a partial hunger strike in late July after his name was taken off Egypt's terrorism list, while his mother had ended hers earlier in the month.Abd el-Fattah rose to prominence as an impassioned voice in the Arab Spring uprising that toppled Egypt's veteran autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.He was serving a five-year sentence that was imposed in December 2021 after he shared a social media post about a prisoner's death.Reuters