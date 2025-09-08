News
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-09-2025 | 13:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
The Israeli army said that four soldiers were killed in combat in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday.
Only three of the soldiers were named, while the name of the fourth has not yet been cleared for publication, the army said.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Army
Soldiers
Killed
Gaza
Next
Israel Defense Minister warns Hamas to surrender or be 'annihilated'
Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas to accept hostage deal
Previous
