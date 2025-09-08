Israeli army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza

08-09-2025 | 13:12
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza

The Israeli army said that four soldiers were killed in combat in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday.

Only three of the soldiers were named, while the name of the fourth has not yet been cleared for publication, the army said.


AFP
 
