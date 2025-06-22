'No increase' in radiation levels after US attack on Iran: UN nuclear watchdog

22-06-2025 | 05:33
'No increase' in radiation levels after US attack on Iran: UN nuclear watchdog

The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday said that it had not detected any increase in radiation levels at key nuclear sites in Iran following U.S airstrikes.

"Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran... the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time," the nuclear watchdog posted on X, just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said the strikes had "totally obliterated" Iran's main nuclear sites at Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.


Iran FM says to meet Russia's Putin on Monday for talks
Israel launches fresh wave of strikes on western Iran
