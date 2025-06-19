Tehran: Strike on Soroka Hospital targeted Israeli military base

19-06-2025 | 04:44
Tehran: Strike on Soroka Hospital targeted Israeli military base
Tehran: Strike on Soroka Hospital targeted Israeli military base

Iran stated Thursday that the primary target of its missile strike in southern Israel was a military and intelligence facility, not Soroka Medical Center, which was damaged in the attack. The strike, which also hit two towns near Tel Aviv, left 47 people injured, according to Israeli emergency services.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported that the intended target was the Israeli Defense Forces’ C4I command and intelligence base, located within the Gav-Yam technology complex near Soroka Hospital. The report emphasized that the hospital was affected only by the blast wave, while the “precise and direct” target was the military installation.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

Attack

Hospital

Military Base

