IAEA chief warns strike on Iran's Bushehr plant would create nuclear disaster

Middle East News
20-06-2025 | 11:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
IAEA chief warns strike on Iran&#39;s Bushehr plant would create nuclear disaster
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
IAEA chief warns strike on Iran's Bushehr plant would create nuclear disaster

The head of the U.N. atomic watchdog warned Friday that an Israeli strike on Iran's southern nuclear plant of Bushehr could trigger a regional disaster, adding that radiation had not yet been detected in the conflict.

"Countries of the region have reached out directly to me over the past few hours to express their concerns, and I want to make it absolutely and completely clear -- in case of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, a direct hit would result in a very high release of radioactivity," Rafael Grossi told the U.N. Security Council.


AFP
 

Middle East News

IAEA

Chief

Strike

Iran

Bushehr

Plant

Nuclear

Disaster

LBCI Next
Israeli army says sirens sounded after missiles launched from Iran
Explosion at Norway's ambassador residence in Tel Aviv, no injured, says foreign ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-01

Russian diplomat warns against 'catastrophic' strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-16

Iran 'not far' from nuclear bomb: IAEA chief tells Le Monde

LBCI
Middle East News
03:46

Russian official says situation at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant is normal

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-19

Moscow urges Israel to halt airstrikes near Bushehr nuclear plant where Russian experts are stationed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:39

Iran media reports arrest of 'European spy'

LBCI
Middle East News
11:12

Israeli military says hit missile launchers in new Iran attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
10:25

UK says withdraws embassy staff from Iran

LBCI
World News
10:16

UN chief urges parties to 'give peace a chance' on Iran-Israel war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

President Aoun and PM Salam discuss appointments and South Lebanon developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-23

President Aoun to US group: Lebanon is on path to recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-19

US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-06

Oman says it has mediated ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis, US

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks

LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Major traffic accident involving six vehicles at Nahr El Kalb tunnel—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Iran's IRGC strikes Israeli Channel 14 field broadcast site in Israel's Haifa with Sejjil-3 missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More