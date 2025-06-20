The head of the U.N. atomic watchdog warned Friday that an Israeli strike on Iran's southern nuclear plant of Bushehr could trigger a regional disaster, adding that radiation had not yet been detected in the conflict.



"Countries of the region have reached out directly to me over the past few hours to express their concerns, and I want to make it absolutely and completely clear -- in case of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, a direct hit would result in a very high release of radioactivity," Rafael Grossi told the U.N. Security Council.





AFP