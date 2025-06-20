Iran-Israel conflict 'reaching point of no return': Erdogan

Middle East News
20-06-2025 | 09:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran-Israel conflict &#39;reaching point of no return&#39;: Erdogan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran-Israel conflict 'reaching point of no return': Erdogan

The escalating Iran-Israel confrontation is quickly reaching "the point of no return," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, as Washington mulled the prospect of entering the war.

"Unfortunately, the genocide in Gaza and the conflict with Iran are quickly reaching the point of no return. This madness must end as soon as possible," he said, warning the consequences could affect the region, Europe and Asia "for many years."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

War

Erdogan

LBCI Next
Israeli army says sirens sounded after missiles launched from Iran
Explosion at Norway's ambassador residence in Tel Aviv, no injured, says foreign ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-16

Putin, Erdogan urged 'immediate' end to Israel-Iran conflict in call: Kremlin

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-19

WHO chief says 'attacks on health' in Iran-Israel conflict 'appalling'

LBCI
World News
2025-06-15

Trump tells ABC 'it's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-18

France plans European 'initiative' to end Iran-Israel conflict: Presidency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:39

Iran media reports arrest of 'European spy'

LBCI
Middle East News
11:12

Israeli military says hit missile launchers in new Iran attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
11:03

IAEA chief warns strike on Iran's Bushehr plant would create nuclear disaster

LBCI
Middle East News
10:25

UK says withdraws embassy staff from Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:39

Iran media reports arrest of 'European spy'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-25

Iraq invites President Aoun to upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-18

Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks

LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Major traffic accident involving six vehicles at Nahr El Kalb tunnel—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Iran's IRGC strikes Israeli Channel 14 field broadcast site in Israel's Haifa with Sejjil-3 missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More