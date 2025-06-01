Israel's defense chief tells army to push ahead 'regardless of any negotiations'

01-06-2025 | 10:00
Israel&#39;s defense chief tells army to push ahead &#39;regardless of any negotiations&#39;
Israel's defense chief tells army to push ahead 'regardless of any negotiations'

Israel's defense minister said Sunday that he had ordered the army to push ahead with its fight against Hamas "regardless of any negotiations" after a U.S. envoy called the group's latest response to a Gaza truce proposal unacceptable.

"I have instructed the military to continue forward in Gaza against all targets, regardless of any negotiations," Israel Katz said in a statement. "Either Hamas releases the hostages, or it will be destroyed."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Gaza

Truce

Israel Katz

