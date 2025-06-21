Military official says Israel struck Iran's Isfahan nuclear site again

Middle East News
21-06-2025 | 04:36
High views
Military official says Israel struck Iran&#39;s Isfahan nuclear site again
Military official says Israel struck Iran's Isfahan nuclear site again

Israel struck Iran's Isfahan nuclear site overnight for the second time since the start of the war between the two arch foes, a military official said on Saturday.

"Isfahan we targeted in the first 24 hours of our operation, but we carried out a second wave of strikes there overnight, deepening our achievements and advancing the damage to the facility," the military official told reporters during a briefing on condition of anonymity. He added that Israel "dealt a severe blow to Iran's centrifuge production capabilities."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Iran

Attack

Strike

Isfahan

Nuclear Site

Iranian nuclear scientist and his wife killed in Israeli strike: Mehr News Agency
Israeli rescuers says residential building hit by drone
