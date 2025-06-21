Israel struck Iran's Isfahan nuclear site overnight for the second time since the start of the war between the two arch foes, a military official said on Saturday.



"Isfahan we targeted in the first 24 hours of our operation, but we carried out a second wave of strikes there overnight, deepening our achievements and advancing the damage to the facility," the military official told reporters during a briefing on condition of anonymity. He added that Israel "dealt a severe blow to Iran's centrifuge production capabilities."



AFP