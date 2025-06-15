Israel's military says it struck over 80 targets in Tehran overnight

Israel's military said Sunday that its air force had targeted "more than 80" positions in Iran's capital, Tehran, on the third day of the most intense confrontation yet between the two arch-foes.



The strikes were conducted "throughout the night," the military said in a statement, and "targeted more than 80 objectives, including the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense, the headquarters of the nuclear project (SPND), and additional targets where the Iranian regime hid the nuclear archive."



AFP



