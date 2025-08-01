Lebanon’s Interior Minister honors Army on 80th anniversary

01-08-2025 | 02:17
Lebanon’s Interior Minister honors Army on 80th anniversary
Lebanon’s Interior Minister honors Army on 80th anniversary

Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar marked the 80th anniversary of the Lebanese Army on Friday with a message of praise and gratitude, emphasizing the military’s role as a pillar of national sovereignty and unity.

In a post on X, Al-Hajjar wrote, “Eighty years of honor, sacrifice, and loyalty. Our army is the guarantor in times of uncertainty, and the pillar of stability in times of change.”

He went on to describe the Lebanese Army as “a fundamental pillar of the state in extending its authority across the entire Lebanese territory,” and offered a salute to “every soldier, every officer, and every martyr who fell defending Lebanon.”

“Wishing the Lebanese Army and the nation a blessed Army Day,” he concluded.

