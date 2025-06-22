Pope says after US strikes Iran that humanity crying out for peace

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday reacted to the news of the United States striking nuclear sites in Iran by saying that "humanity is crying out for peace," and called for an end to wars.



"Each member of the international community has the moral responsibility to end the tragedy of war, before it becomes an irreparable chasm," Leo said during his weekly Angelus prayer at the Vatican, adding that he was reacting to the "alarming news coming from the Middle East."





AFP