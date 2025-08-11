Norway sovereign fund drops investments in 11 Israeli companies

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, said Monday that it was selling its investments in 11 Israeli companies, following revelations that it had invested in an Israeli jet engine maker even as the war in Gaza raged.



"These measures were taken in response to extraordinary circumstances. The situation in Gaza is a serious humanitarian crisis. We are invested in companies that operate in a country at war, and conditions in the West Bank and Gaza have recently worsened," said Nicolai Tangen, chief of Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the fund.





AFP