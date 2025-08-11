Blackout hits central, southern Iraq

Middle East News
11-08-2025 | 11:06
High views
Blackout hits central, southern Iraq
0min
Blackout hits central, southern Iraq

Iraq was hit by a power outage in its central and southern regions on Monday after a shutdown at a power plant in the western province of Anbar, electricity ministry sources said.

The sudden shutdown of the Hamidiya plant led to a fault in the electricity transmission network, the sources said.

The chair of Iraq's parliament energy committee told Reuters the outage did not affect the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Blackout

Iraq

Electricity

Power

