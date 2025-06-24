Iran accuses Israel of conducting strikes after ceasefire announcement

Iran's armed forces accused Israel of launching strikes at the Islamic republic until Tuesday morning, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two foes.



"The Zionist regime launched three waves of attacks on sites in Iranian territory until 9:00 am (0530 GMT) today," a spokesman for the armed forces command was quoted as saying on state TV, without providing further details.





AFP