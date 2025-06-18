Israel to ease domestic restrictions imposed due to Iran war: Minister

Israel will ease domestic restrictions imposed on its population due to the ongoing war with Iran and will "reopen its economy," Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.



"While we continue our intense fight against Iran until the threats are removed, we will also reopen the economy, ease restrictions, and restore Israel to paths of creativity, activity, and security," Katz was quoted as saying in a statement after approving the changes for most of the country starting Wednesday evening.



AFP