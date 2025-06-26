Trump says Iran did not manage to save nuclear materials ahead of US bombing

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran was not able to evacuate nuclear materials from a deep underground site bombed by long-range U.S. planes last week.



"Nothing was taken out of facility. Would take too long, too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, referring to the secretive Fordo site hit by B-2 bombers.



Trump said that satellite photos of a large number of trucks outside the site ahead of the U.S. raid only showed crews attempting to protect Fordo with concrete "to cover up the top of the shafts."



AFP