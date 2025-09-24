Iran oil sales to China would continue even if UN sanctions activated: Oil minister

24-09-2025 | 07:08
Iran oil sales to China would continue even if UN sanctions activated: Oil minister
Iran oil sales to China would continue even if UN sanctions activated: Oil minister

Iran's oil sales to China would continue even if U.N. sanctions, are re-imposed under a so-called snapback mechanism, Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said on Wednesday, as Iran and European powers struggle to reach a deal to avert the sanctions.

The foreign ministers of France, Britain and Germany - the so-called E3 - along with the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas - held talks with their Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to try and find a solution. 

Asked about oil sales to China after potential snapback sanctions, Paknejad said: "They will continue, we have no problem."

The triggering of the snapback mechanism won't add "new burdensome restrictions" on Iran's oil sales, he added.

"In the last years, we have faced such severe restrictions from the unjust and unilateral U.S. sanctions that, in practice, [U.N. sanctions] won't add much to this situation," Paknejad said.



Reuters 
 

