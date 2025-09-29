EU confirms it has reinstated sanctions against Iran

29-09-2025 | 05:29
EU confirms it has reinstated sanctions against Iran
0min
EU confirms it has reinstated sanctions against Iran

The European Union confirmed on Monday that it had reinstated sanctions against Iran, following a similar move against Iran by the United Nations.

"Today, the EU reinstated sanctions against Iran in response to its continued non-compliance with the nuclear agreement. The door for diplomatic negotiations remains open," said the EU presidency in a statement.

The EU said the sanctions included freezing the assets of the Iranian Central Bank and other Iranian banks, as well as travel bans on certain Iranian officials.

The EU was also banning Iran's purchase and transportation of crude oil and the sale or supply of gold and certain naval equipment.

On Sunday, the United Nations reinstated an arms embargo and other sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program following a process triggered by European powers that Tehran has warned will be met with a harsh response.


Reuters 
 

