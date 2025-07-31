Russia's Putin meets Syrian FM in Moscow, Sharaa invited to Russia-Arab summit

31-07-2025 | 12:31
Russia&#39;s Putin meets Syrian FM in Moscow, Sharaa invited to Russia-Arab summit
0min
Russia's Putin meets Syrian FM in Moscow, Sharaa invited to Russia-Arab summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Syria's foreign minister Asaad al-Shibani in Moscow on Thursday, the first visit by a top official from Syria's new government since the toppling of longtime Russian ally Bashar al-Assad in December.

Lavrov said Moscow would like Syria's new President Ahmed al-Sharaa to attend a summit between Russia and Arab League member states in Moscow in October.

"Of course, we hope that President al-Sharaa will be able to take part in the first Russia-Arab League summit, which is scheduled for October 15," Lavrov said.


Reuters
 

