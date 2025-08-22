Iran says to hold nuclear talks with Europeans next week

Middle East News
22-08-2025 | 09:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says to hold nuclear talks with Europeans next week
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran says to hold nuclear talks with Europeans next week

Iran said Friday its diplomats would meet counterparts from Britain, France, and Germany next week for talks on its nuclear program, as the three countries weigh triggering snapback sanctions.

"It was agreed that Iran's talks with the three European countries and the European Union would continue next Tuesday at the level of deputy foreign ministers," the foreign ministry said in a statement after a phone call between Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and senior European diplomats.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Britain

France

Germany

Nuclear

Sanctions

LBCI Next
Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure arrested following clashes
Israel's preparations for war with Iran: A race against time to stockpile arms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-25

Trump says US will hold talks with Iran 'next week'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-25

Iran and Europeans begin nuclear talks with questions over future UN sanctions

LBCI
World News
2025-07-20

European powers plan fresh nuclear talks with Iran this week: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-19

Iran FM says to attend nuclear talks in Geneva with France, Germany, UK, EU

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Israel’s Netanyahu keeps Lebanon strategy uncertain, sparking debate over ‘what is to come’

LBCI
Middle East News
12:21

Iran’s Larijani says Hezbollah remains a strategic asset, pledges continued support

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:55

Hamas demands opening of Gaza crossings after UN famine declaration

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:04

Netanyahu calls UN-backed Gaza famine report 'outright lie'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-26

Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front

LBCI
World News
2025-08-18

Two right-wing candidates qualify for Bolivia's presidential run-off: Projections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-17

'A gift to Hamas': Netanyahu slams protests, refuses Gaza and hostage deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-17

Lebanon moves forward on cannabis, aviation regulation, pushes back telecom, energy appointments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More