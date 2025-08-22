Iran says to hold nuclear talks with Europeans next week

Iran said Friday its diplomats would meet counterparts from Britain, France, and Germany next week for talks on its nuclear program, as the three countries weigh triggering snapback sanctions.



"It was agreed that Iran's talks with the three European countries and the European Union would continue next Tuesday at the level of deputy foreign ministers," the foreign ministry said in a statement after a phone call between Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and senior European diplomats.



AFP