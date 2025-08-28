News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Comedy Plays
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN Security Council to meet on Iran Friday: Diplomatic sources
Middle East News
28-08-2025 | 10:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN Security Council to meet on Iran Friday: Diplomatic sources
The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Iran behind closed doors Friday to discuss European powers' move to reimpose sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program, diplomatic sources said.
The meeting will take place at 10:00 am (1400 GMT) at the request of France and Britain, the sources said.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
UN
Security Council
Iran
Meeting
Next
Israeli army says it intercepted drone launched from Yemen
From Lebanon to Syria: Israel doubts US diplomatic push
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-13
UN Security Council to meet on Iran on Friday
World News
2025-06-13
UN Security Council to meet on Iran on Friday
0
Middle East News
2025-06-22
UN Security Council to meet on Sunday
Middle East News
2025-06-22
UN Security Council to meet on Sunday
0
World News
2025-08-08
UN Security Council to meet Saturday to discuss situation in the Middle East
World News
2025-08-08
UN Security Council to meet Saturday to discuss situation in the Middle East
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08
Several nations request UN Security Council meet on Israel Gaza City plan: Diplomats
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08
Several nations request UN Security Council meet on Israel Gaza City plan: Diplomats
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
12:32
Israeli envoy hails UN vote to end Lebanon peacekeepers as 'good news'
Lebanon News
12:32
Israeli envoy hails UN vote to end Lebanon peacekeepers as 'good news'
0
Middle East News
11:35
Iran says Europe's sanctions snapback to 'undermine' cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
Middle East News
11:35
Iran says Europe's sanctions snapback to 'undermine' cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
0
Middle East News
10:55
Israel says struck Houthi 'military target' in Yemen's Sanaa
Middle East News
10:55
Israel says struck Houthi 'military target' in Yemen's Sanaa
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-16
Putin says Trump talks were 'constructive' and 'mutually respectful'
World News
2025-08-16
Putin says Trump talks were 'constructive' and 'mutually respectful'
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-15
MP George Okais rebuffs Sheikh Naim Qassem’s rhetoric, affirms trust in Lebanese army
Lebanon News
2025-08-15
MP George Okais rebuffs Sheikh Naim Qassem’s rhetoric, affirms trust in Lebanese army
0
Middle East News
2025-07-04
IAEA announces departure of inspection team from Iran
Middle East News
2025-07-04
IAEA announces departure of inspection team from Iran
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
2
Lebanon News
12:07
UN Security Council renews UNIFIL’s mandate for one last year; Here is the full renewal
Lebanon News
12:07
UN Security Council renews UNIFIL’s mandate for one last year; Here is the full renewal
3
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
4
Lebanon News
04:40
Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones
Lebanon News
04:40
Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones
5
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
7
Lebanon News
03:10
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
Lebanon News
03:10
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
8
Lebanon News
05:46
MP Mohammad Raad says sovereignty is the real condition for any call to control weapons
Lebanon News
05:46
MP Mohammad Raad says sovereignty is the real condition for any call to control weapons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More