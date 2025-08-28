UN Security Council to meet on Iran Friday: Diplomatic sources

Middle East News
28-08-2025 | 10:49
UN Security Council to meet on Iran Friday: Diplomatic sources
UN Security Council to meet on Iran Friday: Diplomatic sources

The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Iran behind closed doors Friday to discuss European powers' move to reimpose sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program, diplomatic sources said.

The meeting will take place at 10:00 am (1400 GMT) at the request of France and Britain, the sources said.

AFP

