Dimashkieh hopes weapons handover completed before year-end

Ambassador Ramez Dimashkieh told LBCI that “what happened in Borj el-Brajneh is not a staged event — this was the first weapons handover in 40 years.”



He revealed that new shipments of weapons will be delivered on Friday in Palestinian camps in Beirut.



“There are camps other than Ain al-Hilweh where we will start, and Ain al-Hilweh will come later,” he said.



Dimashkieh added, “God willing, we hope to complete the weapons handover process before the end of the year.”