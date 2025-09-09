Aid flotilla activists say determined to reach Gaza despite 'drone attack'

Activists on a Gaza aid flotilla, which alleged it was targeted by a "drone attack" off Tunisia overnight, said Tuesday they remained "determined" to reach the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.



"Our will is stronger and we are more determined (than ever) to break the blockade against Gaza," Tunisian organizer Ghassen Henchiri told a crowd in Tunis.



Nadir al-Nuri, a member of the steering committee, told AFP that the departure was still scheduled for Wednesday from the Tunisian capital.



AFP