US judge orders activist Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria

Court documents on Wednesday showed that a U.S. immigration judge ordered the deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil to Algeria or Syria, citing the omission of information from his application for permanent residency.



Khalil’s lawyers said they intend to appeal the deportation order. They added that separate orders issued by a federal district court — preventing the government from deporting or detaining him immediately while his case is ongoing in federal court — remain in effect.



Reuters