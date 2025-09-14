Netanyahu says Rubio visit shows 'strength' of Israel-US ties

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the visit of top U.S. diplomat Marco Rubio underscored the "strength" of ties between the two countries.



Netanyahu, calling Rubio an "extraordinary friend" of Israel, said his visit showed "the strength of the Israeli-American alliance."



"It's as strong, as durable as the stones in the Western Wall that we just touched," Netanyahu told journalists after offering prayers at the Jerusalem religious site alongside Rubio and Washington's envoy to Israel, Mike Huckabee.







AFP