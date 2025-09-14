Arab-Islamic summit to back Qatar after Israeli attack

An Arab-Islamic leaders summit in Doha on Monday is expected to rally support for Qatar in the wake of last week's Israeli attack targeting the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gulf state.



The attack, which Hamas says killed five of its members but not its leadership, has prompted U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states to close ranks, adding to strains in ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, which normalized relations in 2020.



The emergency summit, bringing together members of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, began with a meeting of foreign ministers on Sunday to discuss a draft resolution.



The gathering is a message that "Qatar is not alone ... and that Arab and Islamic states stand by it," Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.





