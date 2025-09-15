News
Arab and Islamic leaders condemn Israeli attack on Qatar, call for united response
Middle East News
15-09-2025 | 09:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Arab and Islamic leaders condemn Israeli attack on Qatar, call for united response
Leaders from across the Arab and Islamic world on Monday strongly condemned Israel’s strike on Qatar, using the summit in Doha to urge collective action and international accountability.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Secretary-General renewed his group’s “strong condemnation” of the assault, calling on the U.N. Security Council to hold Israel responsible for its “crimes.”
Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit denounced the attack on Qatar’s sovereignty as “beyond all limits,” warning that the absence of accountability emboldens Israeli leaders.
Iraq’s Prime Minister called for a unified Arab and Islamic stance, proposing the formation of a broad coalition to confront aggression in the region and a joint committee to present their position to the U.N. Security Council.
He stressed that the security of any Arab or Islamic state is inseparable from regional stability.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II urged the summit to adopt “practical decisions” to stop the war in Gaza, prevent Palestinian displacement, and counter Israel’s “extremist government.”
He affirmed that “Qatar’s security is our security, and its stability is our stability.”
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi warned that Israel seeks to turn the region into an “open arena for aggression,” crossing red lines that threaten peace efforts.
He rejected any plan to forcibly displace Palestinians and stressed that Arab sovereignty “cannot be touched under any pretext.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israel’s escalating assault poses a threat to both regional and international stability.
He accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of pursuing “massacres” and “illusions of Greater Israel,” and called for intensified diplomatic efforts to prosecute Israeli officials.
The leaders collectively stressed that Israel’s policies are destabilizing the Middle East and must be met with firm regional and international responses.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Israel “cannot be a partner in security and stability” after its attack on Doha.
He urged the international community to hold Israel accountable and take practical measures to prevent future assaults, calling on the United States and the U.N. Security Council to halt Israel’s actions.
Abbas also expressed appreciation for the support of friendly states, praising the efforts of Egypt and Qatar in pushing for peace.
The Iranian president warned that Israel’s continued attacks violate international law and called for measures to confront the aggression.
He said the Israeli state has this year attacked numerous Arab and Islamic countries under the pretext of self-defense and urged solidarity against a foe that he said threatens all nations in the region.
“Israel has crossed every red line,” he said, adding that countries must not remain silent about what is happening in Gaza and other cities affected by strikes.
The leaders collectively stressed that Israel’s policies are destabilizing the Middle East and must be met with firm regional and international responses.
Middle East News
Qatar
Summit
Israel
Attack
Hamas
Leaders
