UN slams Israel's Qatar attack as assault on 'regional peace and stability'
Middle East News
16-09-2025 | 05:23
UN slams Israel's Qatar attack as assault on 'regional peace and stability'
The United Nations rights chief on Tuesday warned that Israel's airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar last week threatened regional peace and stability and urged "accountability for unlawful killings."
"Israel's strike on negotiators in Doha on September 9 was a shocking breach of international law, an assault on regional peace and stability, and a blow against the integrity of mediation and negotiating processes around the world," Volker Turk told the U.N. Human Rights Council, opening an urgent debate on the strike.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
UN
Israel
Qatar
Attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:18
Israel slams as 'distorted and false' UN probe on Gaza 'genocide'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:18
Israel slams as 'distorted and false' UN probe on Gaza 'genocide'
0
World News
2025-09-10
Russia slams Israeli strikes on Qatar as 'violation' that undermines peace
World News
2025-09-10
Russia slams Israeli strikes on Qatar as 'violation' that undermines peace
0
Middle East News
2025-09-15
UN rights council to debate Israel's attack on Qatar Tuesday
Middle East News
2025-09-15
UN rights council to debate Israel's attack on Qatar Tuesday
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-23
Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions
Lebanon News
2025-06-23
Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions
0
Middle East News
08:13
Under US pressure, Syria and Israel inch toward security deal: Reuters
Middle East News
08:13
Under US pressure, Syria and Israel inch toward security deal: Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:04
UN rights chief demands end to 'carnage' amid Israel's Gaza City assault
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:04
UN rights chief demands end to 'carnage' amid Israel's Gaza City assault
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:56
EU says Israel's Gaza City assault spells 'death,' 'destruction'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:56
EU says Israel's Gaza City assault spells 'death,' 'destruction'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:49
Germany slams Israeli ground assault on Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:49
Germany slams Israeli ground assault on Gaza City
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-17
UN Coordinator warns Lebanon’s window for reform won’t stay open indefinitely
Lebanon News
2025-07-17
UN Coordinator warns Lebanon’s window for reform won’t stay open indefinitely
0
Middle East News
2025-09-15
Rubio tells Israel the US backs 'constructive role' by Qatar
Middle East News
2025-09-15
Rubio tells Israel the US backs 'constructive role' by Qatar
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-27
Pope Leo makes 'strong appeal' for end of Israel-Hamas conflict
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-27
Pope Leo makes 'strong appeal' for end of Israel-Hamas conflict
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
LBCI sources: Beirut airport operating normally, Cyprus airspace adopted
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
LBCI sources: Beirut airport operating normally, Cyprus airspace adopted
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
1
Middle East News
10:28
President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly
Middle East News
10:28
President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly
2
Lebanon News
14:57
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah command site in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
14:57
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah command site in Nabatieh
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Say goodbye to cash: Lebanon to allow card payments for taxes and fees
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Say goodbye to cash: Lebanon to allow card payments for taxes and fees
4
Lebanon News
14:45
Israeli airstrike targets city of Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:45
Israeli airstrike targets city of Nabatieh in South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Lebanon sees $1 million daily from TikTok live streams, but some struggle to access earnings
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Lebanon sees $1 million daily from TikTok live streams, but some struggle to access earnings
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea
7
Lebanon News
12:20
LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations
Lebanon News
12:20
LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations
8
Middle East News
09:30
Qatar’s Emir: Israel making Gaza unlivable, destabilizing Lebanon and Syria
Middle East News
09:30
Qatar’s Emir: Israel making Gaza unlivable, destabilizing Lebanon and Syria
