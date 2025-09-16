UN slams Israel's Qatar attack as assault on 'regional peace and stability'

Middle East News
16-09-2025 | 05:23
High views
LBCI
UN slams Israel's Qatar attack as assault on 'regional peace and stability'
UN slams Israel's Qatar attack as assault on 'regional peace and stability'

The United Nations rights chief on Tuesday warned that Israel's airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar last week threatened regional peace and stability and urged "accountability for unlawful killings."

"Israel's strike on negotiators in Doha on September 9 was a shocking breach of international law, an assault on regional peace and stability, and a blow against the integrity of mediation and negotiating processes around the world," Volker Turk told the U.N. Human Rights Council, opening an urgent debate on the strike.

AFP

Germany slams Israeli ground assault on Gaza City
Israel slams as 'distorted and false' UN probe on Gaza 'genocide'
