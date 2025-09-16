News
Germany slams Israeli ground assault on Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-09-2025 | 06:49
Germany slams Israeli ground assault on Gaza City
Germany on Tuesday slammed Israel's ground assault on Gaza City as "completely wrong," urging instead talks towards a ceasefire and hostage release deal.
"The renewed offensive towards Gaza City is... the completely wrong path," said Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. "We reject this and have made this clear to the Israeli government."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Germany
Israeli
Ground
Assault
Gaza
Next
EU says Israel's Gaza City assault spells 'death,' 'destruction'
Israel military official says 'main' operation into Gaza City underway
Previous
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli PM tells Gaza City residents to 'leave now' as assault intensifies
Israeli PM tells Gaza City residents to 'leave now' as assault intensifies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN rights chief demands end to 'carnage' amid Israel's Gaza City assault
UN rights chief demands end to 'carnage' amid Israel's Gaza City assault
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel's Gaza City assault 'reckless and appalling': UK FM
Israel's Gaza City assault 'reckless and appalling': UK FM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
EU says Israel's Gaza City assault spells 'death,' 'destruction'
EU says Israel's Gaza City assault spells 'death,' 'destruction'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Trump warns Hamas of 'big trouble' if they use hostages as human shields
Trump warns Hamas of 'big trouble' if they use hostages as human shields
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN rights chief says 'evidence mounting' of 'genocide' in Gaza
UN rights chief says 'evidence mounting' of 'genocide' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN rights chief demands end to 'carnage' amid Israel's Gaza City assault
UN rights chief demands end to 'carnage' amid Israel's Gaza City assault
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel's Gaza City assault 'reckless and appalling': UK FM
Israel's Gaza City assault 'reckless and appalling': UK FM
Middle East News
Israeli army requests $8.5 billion budget increase to cover war losses: LBCI correspondent in Haifa
Israeli army requests $8.5 billion budget increase to cover war losses: LBCI correspondent in Haifa
World News
UK PM's office slams Musk's 'inflammatory language' at far-right rally
UK PM's office slams Musk's 'inflammatory language' at far-right rally
News Bulletin Reports
Food poisoning cases double: Extreme heat drives food safety concerns across Lebanon and beyond
Food poisoning cases double: Extreme heat drives food safety concerns across Lebanon and beyond
News Bulletin Reports
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings
Lebanon News
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
News Bulletin Reports
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
Lebanon News
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
News Bulletin Reports
Say goodbye to cash: Lebanon to allow card payments for taxes and fees
Say goodbye to cash: Lebanon to allow card payments for taxes and fees
Lebanon News
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah command site in Nabatieh
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah command site in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
Israeli airstrike targets city of Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Israeli airstrike targets city of Nabatieh in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon sees $1 million daily from TikTok live streams, but some struggle to access earnings
Lebanon sees $1 million daily from TikTok live streams, but some struggle to access earnings
News Bulletin Reports
Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea
Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea
Lebanon News
LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations
LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations
Lebanon News
Owner of vessel linked to giant 2020 Beirut port blast arrested in Bulgaria: Court
Owner of vessel linked to giant 2020 Beirut port blast arrested in Bulgaria: Court
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
