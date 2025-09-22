News
Israel bolsters frontlines during Jewish New Year holiday
Middle East News
22-09-2025 | 05:47
Israel bolsters frontlines during Jewish New Year holiday
The Israeli army said Monday it reinforced all battlefronts with air, ground, and naval forces during the Jewish New Year holiday following a multi-front security assessment.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Frontlines
Jewish
New Year
Israel reopens border crossing with Jordan
World News
06:07
Russia says it still backs a two-state solution
Middle East News
05:47
Israel bolsters frontlines during Jewish New Year holiday
0
Lebanon News
05:42
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting
0
World News
05:29
Trump praises conservative 'giant' Charlie Kirk at mega memorial event
Middle East News
05:11
Israel reopens border crossing with Jordan
0
Middle East News
03:58
Western powers recognize Palestinian state, drawing Israel’s fury
0
Middle East News
03:25
Syria to hold parliamentary elections on October 5
0
Middle East News
03:16
Sharaa to become first Syrian leader to attend UN meetings since 1967
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:52
UK formally recognises the State of Palestine: PM
0
World News
2025-09-20
Trump threatens Venezuela with 'incalculable' consequences if it doesn't take back migrants
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front
Lebanon News
07:15
Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act
Middle East News
07:41
Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks
Lebanon News
10:20
Israeli drone strike kills four, including children, in Bint Jbeil: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:06
Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state
Lebanon News
02:38
President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
