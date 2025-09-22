News
Malta to formally recognize Palestinian state at UN assembly: PM
Middle East News
22-09-2025 | 06:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Malta to formally recognize Palestinian state at UN assembly: PM
Malta will announce its formal recognition of a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office said, joining a group of countries in making the move.
Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal all recognized a Palestinian state on Sunday, a move intended to promote a two-state solution to end the war in Gaza. France and several other states are expected to make the same decision on Monday.
Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela first announced plans for the recognition of a Palestinian state in May, but the U.N. conference was later postponed.
The Mediterranean EU island has a history of support for Palestinian causes and has backed efforts for a two-state solution, while maintaining diplomatic relations with Israel.
Reuters
