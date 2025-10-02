News
Egypt trying to convince Hamas to accept Trump plan: FM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-10-2025 | 13:42
Egypt trying to convince Hamas to accept Trump plan: FM
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Thursday that Cairo was working with Qatar and Turkey to convince Hamas to accept U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end a nearly two-year-old war in Gaza.
"We are meeting with them. We are coordinating with our brothers in Qatar and also our colleagues in Turkey, in order to, you know, convince Hamas to respond positively with this plan," said Abdelatty, speaking at the French Institute of International Relations.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egypt
Hamas
US
Gaza
Trump
Plan
FM
