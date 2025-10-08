Riyadh Air to launch inaugural flight to London on October 26

Middle East News
08-10-2025 | 07:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Riyadh Air to launch inaugural flight to London on October 26
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Riyadh Air to launch inaugural flight to London on October 26

Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Air is set to launch its inaugural flight on October 26, with Britain's Heathrow Airport as its first destination, state media reported on Wednesday.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Air

Britain

Heathrow Airport

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia condemns far-right Israeli minister's 'storming' of Al-Aqsa compound
US, Qatar, Turkey to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases

LBCI
World News
10:51

Police say Manchester attacker pledged allegiance to Islamic State

LBCI
World News
10:45

Iran releases detained Franco-German teen: French minister

LBCI
Middle East News
10:39

King Abdullah II hails Jordanian-American's chemistry Nobel win

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:39

King Abdullah II hails Jordanian-American's chemistry Nobel win

LBCI
Middle East News
08:09

Saudi Arabia condemns far-right Israeli minister's 'storming' of Al-Aqsa compound

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:18

US, Qatar, Turkey to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

LBCI
Middle East News
05:59

Erdogan: SDF must uphold their commitments and support national unity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-17

UN warns on supplies for famine-stricken north Gaza after Israel shuts crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Israel targets alleged Hezbollah Radwan Force sites in Bekaa airstrikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-22

Sharaa to become first Syrian leader to attend UN meetings since 1967

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-12

Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Israeli strike destroys café in Houla after night of repeated attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Lebanese army chief visits Qatar to boost military cooperation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:18

US, Qatar, Turkey to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:43

'Optimism prevails among all parties' in Gaza talks: Hamas official to AFP

LBCI
World News
00:13

Gold price breaks $4,000 an ounce for first time

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More