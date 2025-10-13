Netanyahu says Israel is open to 'peace treaties' with Arab, Muslim countries

Middle East News
13-10-2025 | 07:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says Israel is open to &#39;peace treaties&#39; with Arab, Muslim countries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says Israel is open to 'peace treaties' with Arab, Muslim countries

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a speech to parliament welcoming U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, said Israel could pursue new "peace treaties" with Arab and Muslim countries in the Middle East and beyond.

"Under your leadership, we can forge new peace treaties with Arab countries in the region and Muslim countries beyond the region," Netanyahu said, adding that "no one wants peace more than the people of Israel."

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

Middle East

LBCI Next
Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech
Netanyahu says Trump 'greatest friend' Israel ever had in the White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-15

Iran president urges Muslim countries to cut ties with Israel ahead of summit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Israel's Netanyahu says Trump should get Nobel Peace Prize

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:43

French president says peace 'possible' for Israel, Gaza with hostage release

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-15

Netanyahu says Rubio visit 'clear message' US stands with Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:36

Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza's Khan Yunis: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech

LBCI
Middle East News
08:09

Trump says Palestinians should turn away from 'terror'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:03

Trump tells Israeli lawmakers 'jihadism and antsemitism' have failed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-11

Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Legal hurdles shape possible returns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-11

LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More